Ethiopian Military Launches Air Strikes On Insurgents Positions In Tigray - Gov't Agency

The Ethiopian military on Friday launched air strikes on Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) positions in the city of Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region, a state agency said

"Another one of the terrorist group TPLF's training sites has been the target of air strikes today. This site was ENDF's (Ethiopian National Defense Force) training center before being appropriated by TPLF for military training of illegal recruits. It is also serving as a battle network hub by the terrorist org," the government agency Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check tweeted.

Ethiopian government forces and the TPLF have been fighting for control in the region since November 2020, when the government accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and launched a counter-operation.

On October 11, the TPLF insurgents said the Ethiopian troops had launched a major new offensive on their positions in the northern Ethiopian state.

On October 18, UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres expressed his deep concerns about escalation of conflict and insisted that all parties to the conflict must avoid the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure and fulfill their obligation under international law to protect the civilian population.

