UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopian Military Regains Control Of City Of Alamata, Says 10,000 Prisoners Missing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Ethiopian Military Regains Control of City of Alamata, Says 10,000 Prisoners Missing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The Ethiopian military forces regained control of the city of Alamata in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, the state of emergency task force said on Monday, adding that the People's Liberation Front of Tigray (TPLF) took about 10,000 prisoners with them as they fled,

"The ENDF [Ethiopian National Defense Force] have liberated the town of Alamata in Raya from the TPLF junta. As the TPLF militia were defeated in Alamata, they fled taking along around 10,000 prisoners," the government's taskforce said on Twitter.

According to the statement, many young people over the age of 14, according to the residents, left the area for the fear of being recruited by the TPLF.

Earlier in November, the Ethiopian government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front of attacking a Federal military base and launched an offensive in the northeastern region.

The country's legislature approved the establishment of a provisional government in Tigray, while Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said that law enforcement operations in the region were proceeding as planned and that they would cease only when the "criminal junta" is disarmed. A state of emergency was introduced in Tigray for a period of six months.

The TPLF has been in opposition to the incumbent government. In September, it asked the cabinet to hold local elections, which were earlier postponed over COVID-19. After the proposal was rejected, the party organized elections on its own which the central government never recognized as legitimate.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Young September November Criminals From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

2 minutes ago

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

11 minutes ago

DFM achieves 97% compliance in listed companies’ ..

11 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law to establish Mohamed ..

11 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Rain disrupt th ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.