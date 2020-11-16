Ethiopian Military Regains Control of City of Alamata, Says 10,000 Prisoners Missing

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The Ethiopian military forces regained control of the city of Alamata in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, the state of emergency task force said on Monday, adding that the People's Liberation Front of Tigray (TPLF) took about 10,000 prisoners with them as they fled,

"The ENDF [Ethiopian National Defense Force] have liberated the town of Alamata in Raya from the TPLF junta. As the TPLF militia were defeated in Alamata, they fled taking along around 10,000 prisoners," the government's taskforce said on Twitter.

According to the statement, many young people over the age of 14, according to the residents, left the area for the fear of being recruited by the TPLF.

Earlier in November, the Ethiopian government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front of attacking a Federal military base and launched an offensive in the northeastern region.

The country's legislature approved the establishment of a provisional government in Tigray, while Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said that law enforcement operations in the region were proceeding as planned and that they would cease only when the "criminal junta" is disarmed. A state of emergency was introduced in Tigray for a period of six months.

The TPLF has been in opposition to the incumbent government. In September, it asked the cabinet to hold local elections, which were earlier postponed over COVID-19. After the proposal was rejected, the party organized elections on its own which the central government never recognized as legitimate.