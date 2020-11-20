UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopian Military Takes Control Of Towns Of Aksum, Adwa In Tigray - Government Service

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Ethiopian Military Takes Control of Towns of Aksum, Adwa in Tigray - Government Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Ethiopian military has taken control of the strategic towns of Aksum and Adwa in the northern Tigray region amid fierce clashes between government troops and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a government fact checking service said on Friday.

"Today, 20 November 2020, our Defense Forces took full control of Axum, Adwa and the surrounding areas of Adigrat," the Ethiopia State of Emergency Fact Check service said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Government forces are currently advancing on the town of Adigrat, located just over 70 miles from the city of Mek'ele, the regional capital of Tigray, the service said.

Many of the TPLF fighters have surrendered to the Ethiopian military, the service added.

The clashes broke out earlier in November after the government accused the TPLF of conducting an attack on a military base in the region. Roughly 40,000 Ethiopian citizens have fled to Sudan following the start of the conflict, and the international community has called for both sides to observe a ceasefire.

The Tigray region held parliamentary elections on September 9, despite the postponement of Ethiopia's general election by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the regional election, the TPLF won more than 98 percent of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Attack Prime Minister Vote Twitter Adigrat Aksum Ethiopia Sudan September November 2020 From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

UN Chief Urges G20 to Increase Resources Available ..

23 minutes ago

EU's von der Leyen Says 'Confident' on Resolution ..

23 minutes ago

Humanitarian Efforts Will Help Reach Political Set ..

23 minutes ago

Xi Says China Ready to Consider Joining Trans-Paci ..

24 minutes ago

KP governor visits kidnapped, burnt girl's house f ..

24 minutes ago

Turkey records its highest virus death toll

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.