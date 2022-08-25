KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The Ethiopian military's statements on an alleged airspace violation by the Sudanese armed forces are not consistent with the reality, a senior diplomatic source in the Sudanese defense ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Fana broadcaster reported, citing a statement from the Ethiopian military, that the country's air force on Tuesday evening shot down a plane which had violated the country's airspace and was allegedly carrying weapons for rebels from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), a paramilitary group designated terrorist by the Ethiopian authorities.

"These are strange, confusing and ill-grounded statements," the source said.

In June, the Ethiopian prime minister announced the formation of a committee to hold negotiations with the TPLF.

However, tensions flared up earlier on Wednesday as the TPLF accused Addis Ababa of attacking their positions in the Amhara region.

Ethiopia has been struggling with a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region. In June 2021, the rebels of the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region. The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and caused a dire humanitarian crisis across the country.