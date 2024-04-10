Ethiopian opposition figure killed in Oromia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) An Ethiopian opposition official from the sensitive Oromia region was found shot dead on Wednesday, a few hours after being arrested by government forces, his party said.

Bate Urgessa of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) party was released on bail last month following his detention alongside French journalist Antoine Galindo.

The 41-year-old was arrested again late on Tuesday by "government armed forces" in a hotel in the town of Meki, 150 kilometres (93 miles) south of the capital Addis Ababa, OLF spokesperson Lemi Gemechu told AFP.

"Bate's family confirmed that he was found dead on a road in a place called Melissa, on the outskirts of Meki town," he said, adding that he had been shot.

The body was found on Wednesday morning, he added.

OLF, which considers itself the mouthpiece of the populous Oromo people, said in a statement that it had learnt about the death "with agony and grave sadness."

"The unwarranted and extrajudicial killing of conscious and active Oromo political and cultural figures has been a systematic and irresponsible act of silencing the Oromo throughout years and decades," it said.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) -- an independent state-affiliated body -- on Wednesday urged both the regional and central governments to conduct a "prompt, impartial and full investigation" into Bate's killing.

"Hold perpetrators to account," EHRC chief commissioner Daniel Bekele said on X.

Human Rights Watch also made similar appeals.