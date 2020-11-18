Ethiopian Opposition Seeks War, Conflict Internationalization to Retain Power - Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The rationale behind the rebel authorities in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region engaging in a war against the Federal forces was to cling to power and internationalize the conflict, Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu told Sputnik in an interview.

In September, Tigray unilaterally held local elections after the federal authorities refused to give a go-ahead due to COVID-19. As a result, the region's ruling party ” Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) ” claimed winning an overwhelming majority of seats. The Ethiopian government has not recognized the results. In early November, the federal forces launched a security operation in the region after accusing the TPLF of attacking a local government military base.

"The TPLF junta, which wanted to maintain the pre-2018 status quo, launched this sudden strike on our National Defense force in order to take control of the weapons under the Command and to open a full-scale war. By doing so, it had planned to come to power again," Tegenu said.

The ambassador denounced the TPLF-conducted elections as "unconstitutional and illegal," arguing that they could as well achieve power-sharing via "fair and democratic engagement.

" Instead, the TPLF pursued to "maintain its grip on power entirely as it did for 27 years" at the cost lives and domestic instability.

"The TPLF juntas attacked civilians, lunched rocket attack on cities of Bahirdar and Gonder and even tried to attack Asmera [Eritrean capital] with rockets in order to galvanize the operation into an international conflict," the ambassador said.

Amid the conflict's escalation, Ethiopia's rebels fired rockets into neighboring Eritrea this past Saturday, saying that Eritrean soldiers were deployed to fight against Tigray forces along the border.

Ethiopia was set to hold general election this year, but the National Election board decided in late March that it was not in a position to hold a "free and fair election within the remaining period due to then unpredictable nature of COVID-19 pandemic."

Tegenu said the election was now scheduled for May 2021 and the necessary preparations were underway.