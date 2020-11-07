UrduPoint.com
Ethiopian Parliament Votes to Establish Transitional Gov't in Turbulent Tigray - Reports

Ethiopia's parliament on Saturday voted unanimously to establish a transitional government in the northern region of Tigray in place of the administration formed unilaterally in September, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Ethiopia's parliament on Saturday voted unanimously to establish a transitional government in the northern region of Tigray in place of the administration formed unilaterally in September, media reported.

The move comes amid an escalating standoff between the central government in Addis Ababa and the regional Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The party, which had ruled Ethiopia for nearly two decades until 2019, held regional elections in September despite no authorization from Addis Ababa. The government formed on the basis of those elections is at the center of tensions.

According to the Addis Standard newspaper, the vote by Ethiopia's House of Federation declares the Tigray government illegitimate and orders Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy's government to set up a transitional body to oversee executive hires.

This also strips TPLF Chief Debretsion Gebremichael of his position as President of Tigray.

On Wednesday, the government accused TPLF of attacking a military base in Tigray, a charge which the party denies. Ensuing clashes led to multiple casualties on both sides.

The prime minister of Ethiopia on Friday said he ordered the armed forces to carry out air strikes against TPLF positions in the region.

