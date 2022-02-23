UrduPoint.com

Ethiopian PM Says Country's Economy Performing Well Despite Multiple Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday said Ethiopia has managed to maintain economic growth despite multiple challenges including unfolding conflict in the Northern part of the country

ADDIS ABABA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday said Ethiopia has managed to maintain economic growth despite multiple challenges including unfolding conflict in the Northern part of the country.

Responding to queries raised by members of the Ethiopian House of People's Representatives on the performance of the country's economy in the first half of the fiscal year which began on July 8, 2021, Ahmed said the country has amassed 14.9 percent more revenue than the same period last fiscal year.

According to the premier, the East African nation earned more than 37 million U.S. Dollars in export trade, up by 25 percent compared to the same period last budget year. Ahmed mainly attributed the growth to agricultural products.

He said the government's home-grown economic reform has helped stabilize the import of the country in order to narrow the wide imbalance between import and export of commodities.

The nation attracted 1.63 billion U.S. dollars in foreign direct investment during the first six months of the budget year, showing a 23 percent increase compared to the same period last year, he said.

The premier said the country has spent about 5.8 billion U.S. dollars as expenditure which saw a 39 percent increase compared to the expense the nation incurred last budget year.

He further said the nation managed to save 1 billion U.S. dollars in import substitution during the period especially by reducing the import of food items, malts and coal for cement production.

"The economic progress in the last six months should be weighed in light of the huge cost to the conflict, droughts and floods, as well as impacts of COVID-19. Significant macroeconomic measures are required to close the budget imbalance," Ahmed told members of the lower house of the Ethiopian parliament.

According to Ahmed, the better performance in the tourism and agriculture sectors have helped the country mitigate the economic challenges brought by the conflict and the pandemic as well.

Apart from the devastating conflict in the Northern parts of the East African country, Ethiopia's economy has been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, a severe locust infestation and recurrent unrest.

