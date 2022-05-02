UrduPoint.com

Ethiopian Police, Muslims In Post-Ramadan Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Ethiopian police, Muslims in post-Ramadan clash

Ethiopian police using tear gas briefly clashed with young Muslims in Addis Ababa on Monday during prayers to mark the end of Ramadan, AFP reporters saw

Addis Ababa, May 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Ethiopian police using tear gas briefly clashed with young Muslims in Addis Ababa on Monday during prayers to mark the end of Ramadan, AFP reporters saw.

The incident occurred outside the international stadium in the heart of the capital, where prayers were scheduled to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Unable to gain access because the stadium was full, some worshippers began to pray outside, in Meskel Square.

A member of the Addis Ababa High Council of Islamic Affairs told AFP details about what happened next were sketchy.

Volunteers at the scene, he said, reported that a policeman accidentally fired a round of tear gas at the crowd, triggering a confrontation and "the situation became uncontrollable".

His organisation later issued a statement saying "the unrest was not a problem that happened between Christians and Muslims." Nor, the Council said, was the unrest "connected to the government, as some entities are trying to do.

" Addis police issued a statement saying "a riot" had been caused by a "few individuals" and led to property damage, but order had now been restored.

"Police are calling on the community to remain calm," it said, adding that it would inform the public later about the cause of the disturbance.

AFP journalists said some demonstrators hurled stones at police, shouting "Justice for Gondar" and "Don't burn our mosques, don't kill our people." Stone-throwing demonstrators also smashed windows at a national museum on Meskel Square before calm was restored, AFP journalists said.

At least 20 people were killed last Tuesday in Gondar, a town in the northwestern region of Amhara, when Muslims were attacked at a funeral by heavily-armed "extremist Christians", an Islamic group there says.

The region's security authorities said on Friday that 373 people had been arrested.

Related Topics

Police Young Addis Ababa Gas Muslim Christian Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Russia's Bolshoi scraps performances by critical d ..

Russia's Bolshoi scraps performances by critical directors

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister calls King of Bahrain to convey Eid ..

Prime Minister calls King of Bahrain to convey Eid greetings

1 minute ago
 Sharjeel demands NAB investigation about recruitme ..

Sharjeel demands NAB investigation about recruitments in NA Secretariat

1 minute ago
 Khawaja Asif asks national institutions to play ro ..

Khawaja Asif asks national institutions to play role for free, fair elections

1 minute ago
 PM Shahbaz Sharif greets President Erdogan on Eid

PM Shahbaz Sharif greets President Erdogan on Eid

1 minute ago
 Russia's Shoigu, Turkey's Akar Discuss Situation i ..

Russia's Shoigu, Turkey's Akar Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.