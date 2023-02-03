UrduPoint.com

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Holds First Meeting With Tigray Leaders Since Peace Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed holds first meeting with Tigray leaders since peace deal

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other government officials on Friday held their first meeting with Tigrayan leaders since a November peace deal, officials and state media said

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other government officials on Friday held their first meeting with Tigrayan leaders since a November peace deal, officials and state media said.

The two sides evaluated "actions carried out on the implementation of the Pretoria and Nairobi peace agreements so far" and discussed issues that "need further attention," the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said.

The meeting took place at a resort in southern Ethiopia, it said.

A peace deal between Abiy's government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) signed in South Africa's capital Pretoria in November last year silenced the guns in northern Ethiopia.

Under the terms of the agreement, the TPLF agreed to disarm and re-establish the authority of the Federal government in return for the restoration of access to Tigray, which was largely cut off from the outside world during the two-year war.

Abiy's national security adviser Redwan Hussein said on Twitter that Abiy and other government officials "met today and held discussion with TPLF delegation regarding the progress of the peace process.

" "As a result, PM Abiy passed decisions about increasing Flights, Banking & other issues that would boost trust & ease lives of civilians," he tweeted.

Since the deal was signed, there has been a limited resumption of aid deliveries to Tigray, which has long faced dire shortages of food, fuel, cash and medicines.

Basic services such as communications, banking and electricity are slowly being restored to the stricken region of six million people, with the national carrier Ethiopian Airlines resuming commercial flights between Addis Ababa and Tigray's capital Mekele last month.

While the TPLF announced it has begun disarming, local residents and aid workers say the Eritrean army and forces from the neighbouring region of Amhara remain in parts of Tigray and accuse them of murder, rape and looting.

Access to Tigray is restricted, and it is impossible to independently verify the situation on the ground.

Related Topics

Murder Prime Minister World Army Electricity Twitter Mekele Addis Ababa Nairobi Progress Pretoria Ethiopia South Africa November Media From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Former US Marine Killed Fighting in Ukraine - Repo ..

Former US Marine Killed Fighting in Ukraine - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks at Prayer Breakfast in Washington ..

5 minutes ago
 Turkmen President Dismisses Head of Supreme Court, ..

Turkmen President Dismisses Head of Supreme Court, National Security Minister

5 minutes ago
 Republicans Poised to Attack Biden Sanctions Waive ..

Republicans Poised to Attack Biden Sanctions Waivers on Iran, Russia - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Polish Prime Minister Plans to Pay for Gas With Se ..

Polish Prime Minister Plans to Pay for Gas With Seized Russian Assets

4 minutes ago
 UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing Championship beg ..

UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing Championship begins 11 February with Wakeling- ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.