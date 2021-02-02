MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Tuesday announced discussing economic cooperation with Germany during a phone conversation with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"Good phone call with Chancellor Angela Merkel on national and regional issues, including #COVID19 as well as strengthening development and economic cooperation between #Ethiopia and Germany," the prime minister tweeted.

According to the German Federal Foreign Office, Berlin considers Ethiopia to be a priority country for development cooperation, focusing on education, nutrition, agriculture and natural resources protection. Since 2019, both countries have been engaged in a reform partnership aimed at supporting Ethiopia's domestic reforms, boost investment and create jobs.