Ethiopian Prime Minister Summons Sudanese Ambassador Over Cross-Border Tensions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Ethiopian prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, has summoned the Sudanese ambassador in Addis Ababa amid raised tensions along the border between the two countries, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reports on Friday, citing diplomatic sources.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok earlier this week accused the Ethiopian armed forces of ambushing a Sudanese military patrol. Military sources told the broadcaster that the Sudanese armed forces had begun consolidating its positions along the border with Ethiopia, leading to Ahmed summoning the ambassador.

Ahmed said on Thursday that the recent clashes would not affect Ethiopia's relationship with Sudan, despite the Sudanese military's reports of casualties.

Roughly 50,000 Ethiopians have fled to Sudan during the recent conflict between the Ethiopian armed forces and militia loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front in the north of the country, according to the UN Refugee Agency.