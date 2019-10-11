UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopian Prime Minister's Office Says Proud Of Nobel Peace Prize

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:23 PM

Ethiopian Prime Minister's Office Says Proud of Nobel Peace Prize

The Office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Friday that it was proud of the head of the government being awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Office of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Friday that it was proud of the head of the government being awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize.

Earlier in the day, the Nobel Committee announced its decision to award Ahmed with the Nobel Peace prize over his contribution to the settlement of the conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

"The Office of the Prime Minister is pleased [to] express our pride in the selection of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate," the office said in a statement.

The chancellery called on the people of Ethiopia and friends of the country to stand on the side of peace.

"This victory and recognition is a collective win for Ethiopians, and a call to strengthen our resolve in making Ethiopia - the New Horizon of Hope - a prosperous nation for all," the statement added.

In June 2018, Ethiopia's ruling People's Revolutionary Democratic Front decided to fully accept and implement the peace deal signed by Addis Ababa and Asmara in 2000. The Algiers Agreement, as it was called, recognized some disputed areas, including the town of Badme, as Eritrea's territories. As part of the agreement, Ethiopia had to withdraw its forces from the territories that the agreement considered as Eritrean, a process it began in late 2018.

Eritrea split from Ethiopia in the early 1990s, leaving the latter landlocked. This sparked a war between the two countries in 1998-2000, which killed around 80,000 people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Algiers Split Asmara Addis Ababa Eritrea Ethiopia June 2018 2019 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE's Sharjah Emirate Open to Expansion of Student ..

1 minute ago

World Egg Day observed at Ravi Campus Pattoki in b ..

19 minutes ago

Thousands form human chain in capital to show soli ..

1 minute ago

Dr. Saima Hamid takes charge as new Vice Chancello ..

1 minute ago

National games torch handed over to WAPDA

2 minutes ago

Soviet Cosmonaut Leonov, First to Conduct Spacewal ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.