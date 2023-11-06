Open Menu

Ethiopian Runners Win Xuzhou Marathon

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

XUZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) -- Ethiopia's Melka Deribe Robi won the 2023 Xuzhou Marathon men's race in two hours, 14 minutes and 23 seconds here on Sunday.

Derartu Hailu Gerefa, also from Ethiopia, took the women's title in 2:27:47, refreshing the course's previous record of 2:29:11.

China's Ma Meng was crowned in the men's half-marathon in 1:08:53, and Chebet Brenda of Kenya finished first in the women's half-marathon in 1:15:05.

Debuting in 2017, the Xuzhou Marathon features the city's background of "lakes and mountains". The racetrack is designed around Yunlong Lake and Dalong Lake. The runners passed through Mount Taishan Scenic Area, China's University of Mining and Technology, Huaihai Cultural Expo Park, Kunlun Avenue, Dalong Lake Scenic Area and other urban scenic spots.

The 2023 edition attracted more than 30,000 runners.

