Ethiopian Security Agency Detains Group Suspected Of Plans To Attack UAE Embassy - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:40 AM

Ethiopian Security Agency Detains Group Suspected of Plans to Attack UAE Embassy - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Ethiopian National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has arrested a group of suspected terrorists who wanted to attack the UAE Embassy in Addis Ababa, the New business Ethiopia news website reported, citing the security agency.

According to the news outlet, the group consisted of 15 people, who allegedly worked with foreign terrorists and were subordinated to a person named Ahmed Ismael, who resides in Sweden and was detained in cooperation with the Swedish security services.

The leader of the Addis Ababa group was one Ali Ahmed Ardayto, who was said to be receiving tens of thousands of Dollars from an unspecified source.

Per the NISS statement, another terrorist group was detained in Sudan, allegedly planning a similar attack on the UAE Embassy in the country's capital of Khartoum.

More Stories From World

