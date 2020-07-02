Ethiopian singer buried after deadly violence over his murder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Hundreds of mourners gathered Thursday for the funeral of a popular Ethiopian singer whose assassination this week sparked violence that has left around 90 people dead and highlighted ethnic tensions threatening the country's democratic transition.

Hachalu Hundessa, a member of the Oromo ethnic group, Ethiopia's largest, was shot dead by unknown attackers in the capital Addis Ababa Monday night.

Though beloved by Ethiopians from various backrounds, his music gave voice to Oromos' widespread sense of economic and political marginalisation during years of antigovernment protests that swept Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to power in 2018.

The funeral, broadcast live on the Oromia Broadcasting Network, took place in his hometown Ambo, west of the capital.

Officials arranged for his casket to be driven into the stadium in Ambo in a black car, accompanied by a brass band and men on horseback.

"He was a true freedom fighter," Belay Aqenaw, the funeral's organiser, said in a speech. "He was a singer who raised our spirits." Tensions were high in the city the day before, with some Oromo protesters demanding that Hachalu be buried in Addis Ababa, which many Oromo nationalists contend sits on land that was stolen from them during the creation of modern-day Ethiopia.

At least seven people were shot dead in Ambo on Tuesday by security forces trying to break up the protests, said Bedessa Bikila, a doctor at Ambo General Hospital.

"More than 30 people were treated for gunshot wounds. At Ambo University Hospital there were four deaths, and three at Ambo General Hospital," Bedessa said.

A total of 81 deaths had been recorded throughout the Oromia region, which surrounds Addis Ababa, as of Tuesday night, according to regional officials.

In addition to deadly force used by police, at least some of the deaths have involved inter-ethnic killings, the officials said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of last year's Nobel Peace prize, said in a statement Wednesday night that those behind Hachalu's death sought to derail his reform agenda and "kill Ethiopia".

"We have two choices as a people. To fall into the trap being set up by detractors or to deviate from their trap and stay on the course of reforms," Abiy said.

"Choosing the first is to willingly aid them in our demise."