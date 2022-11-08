Ethiopian, Tigray Rebels Commanders Conduct Talks on Disarmament in Nairobi -African Union

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Negotiations between Ethiopia's national defense forces and the rebelious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) began on Monday in the Kenyan capital city of Nairobi to implement a previously signed ceasefire agreement, the African Union said.

On November 2, the Ethiopian government and the Tigray rebels announced a deal to permanently cease hostilities, setting up a prospective end to a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead and millions more displaced.

"Nairobi, Kenya, 7 November 2022: The African Union Commission convenes the Senior Commanders' Meeting following the signing of the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF)," the African Union said in a statement.

According to the organization, the commanders of TPLF and Ethiopia's forces are scheduled to discuss the implementation of the agreement and work out ways to ensure disarmament.

"Today's meeting, is consistent with Article 6 (d) of the recently signed Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA) between the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), wherein the parties agreed to organize a meeting of senior commanders within 5 days from the signing of the Agreement to discuss and work out detailed modalities on its implementation including, disarmament issues, taking into account the security situation on the ground," the African Union added.

Ethiopia has experienced a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the TPLF of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

In June 2021, the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle ” Tigray's administrative regional center ” after fighting the government and the latter declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the TPLF soon launched a new offensive and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region.