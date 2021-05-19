UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopian Troops Search Hospital For Enemy 'soldiers': Doctors

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 10:14 PM

Ethiopian troops search hospital for enemy 'soldiers': doctors

Ethiopian soldiers interrogated patients at a hospital in the country's war-hit Tigray region twice this week in an apparent search for enemy fighters, two doctors told AFP Wednesday

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Ethiopian soldiers interrogated patients at a hospital in the country's war-hit Tigray region twice this week in an apparent search for enemy fighters, two doctors told AFP Wednesday.

The incidents occurred Sunday and Monday in the city of Axum, disrupting treatment and prompting some patients to flee, said the doctors, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.

The soldiers removed bandages and intravenous fluids from some patients, entered and contaminated an operating room and pointed their guns at doctors and nurses who objected, one doctor said.

"Our staff are so frightened that we are not able to do our treatment activities," he said.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders, which is supporting the Axum hospital, confirmed in a statement that soldiers arrived Sunday and Monday and "went ward by ward looking for patients, intimidating caretakers and threatening health staff".

The group, known by its French acronym MSF, said it was "very concerned about the frequent violations of the neutrality of the medical mission by armed groups" in Tigray.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace prize, sent troops into Tigray last November to detain and disarm leaders of the region's once dominant ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

He said the move came in response to TPLF attacks on Federal army camps.

Though he vowed the conflict would be brief, more than six months later fighting continues and world leaders are warning of a potential humanitarian catastrophe.

The soldiers in Axum appeared to be looking for pro-TPLF fighters, the doctors said, adding that they did not take any patients away with them.

"If they see any wounded patient, they go to that patient and ask, 'Are you a soldier with TPLF?'" one doctor said.

The Axum hospital was featured in a recent report by CNN, and the doctors said they suspected that is why it was targeted.

The head of a military command post in Tigray and a spokeswoman for the region's interim administration did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Related Topics

World Army Doctor November Sunday 2019 Post From

Recent Stories

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events b ..

48 minutes ago

Previous rulers instead of initiating dams and hyd ..

3 minutes ago

Covid pandemic linked to six unhealthy eating beha ..

3 minutes ago

US Confirms Removal of Sudan From Terrorism Sancti ..

3 minutes ago

Russia to Send Some 25 Observers to Syrian Preside ..

15 minutes ago

Austrians Savor First Day of Eating Out After Long ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.