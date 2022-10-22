UrduPoint.com

Ethiopians In US Granted 'protected Status' Amid War

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2022 | 12:24 AM

The US Department of Homeland Security announced Friday it would grant temporary protected status to Ethiopians temporarily inside the United States due to the war in their homeland

"The United States recognizes the ongoing armed conflict and the extraordinary and temporary conditions engulfing Ethiopia and DHS is committed to providing temporary protection to those in need," said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

"Temporary protected status," or TPS, is often granted to people visiting the United States temporarily, including students, business officials and tourists, who fear returning home to countries struck by conflict or natural disasters.

They can remain inside the United States, even with expired visas, as long as the TPS order is in place.

Mayorkas' order permits Ethiopians without permanent residence or citizenship to remain in the United States up to 18 months. TPS status can be renewed, depending on the circumstances of the home country.

DHS said approximately 26,700 Ethiopians inside the United States are eligible to file applications for TPS.

According to the US Census, some 272,000 people in the United States came from Ethiopia.

The announcement came as the Ethiopian government and rebels in the northern Tigray region said Friday they would attend talks next week in South Africa in an effort to end nearly two years of war.

