UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopians Vote For New Federal Region: Electoral Board

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 11:41 PM

Ethiopians vote for new federal region: electoral board

Ethiopia's Sidama people voted overwhelmingly for a new federal region, with 98 percent choosing autonomous rule, the electoral board said Saturday

Hawassa, Ethiopia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Ethiopia's Sidama people voted overwhelmingly for a new Federal region, with 98 percent choosing autonomous rule, the electoral board said Saturday.

The official results were released by Wubshet Ayele, deputy head of the National Electoral Board, in the regional capital Hawassa, roughly 200 kilometres (125 miles) south of Addis Ababa.

"Preliminary results of the referendum held for the statehood of Sidama zone show that voters support formation of regional state," the government-backed Fana Broadcasting in a statement.

Analysts say it could inspire other groups to push for autonomy and redraw boundaries in Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous country with more than 100 million people.

Less than two percent voted to remain in the existing federal region, one of nine currently in Ethiopia, Ayale said.

The results pave the way for Sidama to become a 10th state -- but also acts as inspiration for others keen to carve out their own ethnic region.

The referendum on autonomy springs from a federal system designed to provide widespread ethnic self-rule in a hugely diverse country.

The Sidama -- who number more than three million -- have agitated for years to leave the diverse Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region.

The new state will split off from that region, and will hand tax-raising powers and control over schools, police, health and other services to the Sidamas, who would be in the majority in the state.

Implementation of the referendum is expected to raise a host of thorny issues, and there are long steps ahead before the new state becomes a reality.

Related Topics

Africa Police Split Addis Ababa Springs Ethiopia From Million

Recent Stories

Higuain, Dybala score late to keep Juve top of Ser ..

4 minutes ago

Mourinho makes instant impact as Spurs beat West H ..

4 minutes ago

Hungarian Foreign Minister Planning to Visit Mosco ..

4 minutes ago

Solid Sexton claims victory for Leinster at Lyon

4 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects US diplomat's allegations against ..

31 minutes ago

Sharifs family of absconders, criminals: Faisal Va ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.