UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopians' Will To Reach Unity, Peace Outweighs 'Divisive Agenda' - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:50 PM

Ethiopians' Will to Reach Unity, Peace Outweighs 'Divisive Agenda' - Prime Minister

Ethiopians' willingness to unite the country and ensure peace far outweighs any sentiments to divide the nation, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said on Tuesday after having talks with the resident of the western province of Metekel amid increased incidents of armed clashes over the last months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Ethiopians' willingness to unite the country and ensure peace far outweighs any sentiments to divide the nation, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said on Tuesday after having talks with the resident of the western province of Metekel amid increased incidents of armed clashes over the last months.

Ethnic and religious conflicts among Ethiopians, which lead to the mass killing and displacements of citizens, is widespread across the country, especially in the so-called Metekel zone in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.

"The desire by enemies to divide Ethiopia along ethnic & religious lines still exists. This desire will remain unfulfilled. In discussions with residents of Metekel, the expressed will of our people for unity, peace, development and prosperity far outweighs any divisive agenda," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

According to the authorities, all conflicts across the country have been triggered by the activities of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party of the northern Tigray province that is in opposition to the Ethiopian government.

In early November, the Ethiopian government launched a military operation in Tigray, accusing the TLFP of attacking a local military base to hijack weapons and arm anti-government militia. The government later claimed to have finished the operation with the capture of the region's capital, Mekelle.

Earlier in December, the Federal government said that with the defeat of the TPLF group, the situation across the country had stabilized, prompting a relative peace, including in the Metekel zone.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Lead Ethiopia November December All Government Allied Rental Modarba Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Diseases Institute Says Its Employees to Be First ..

31 seconds ago

SCCI, Sharjah Police launch security awareness cam ..

21 minutes ago

Group of German Lawmakers Speaks Out Against Assan ..

34 seconds ago

Two US Lawmakers Urge Tougher Trade Restrictions o ..

23 minutes ago

Ukraine's Prime Minister Says Discussed Urgent Iss ..

23 minutes ago

ALEC partners with Hilti to pilot Jaibot, first-of ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.