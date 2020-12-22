Ethiopians' Will to Reach Unity, Peace Outweighs 'Divisive Agenda' - Prime Minister

Ethiopians' willingness to unite the country and ensure peace far outweighs any sentiments to divide the nation, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said on Tuesday after having talks with the resident of the western province of Metekel amid increased incidents of armed clashes over the last months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Ethiopians' willingness to unite the country and ensure peace far outweighs any sentiments to divide the nation, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali said on Tuesday after having talks with the resident of the western province of Metekel amid increased incidents of armed clashes over the last months.

Ethnic and religious conflicts among Ethiopians, which lead to the mass killing and displacements of citizens, is widespread across the country, especially in the so-called Metekel zone in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.

"The desire by enemies to divide Ethiopia along ethnic & religious lines still exists. This desire will remain unfulfilled. In discussions with residents of Metekel, the expressed will of our people for unity, peace, development and prosperity far outweighs any divisive agenda," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

According to the authorities, all conflicts across the country have been triggered by the activities of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party of the northern Tigray province that is in opposition to the Ethiopian government.

In early November, the Ethiopian government launched a military operation in Tigray, accusing the TLFP of attacking a local military base to hijack weapons and arm anti-government militia. The government later claimed to have finished the operation with the capture of the region's capital, Mekelle.

Earlier in December, the Federal government said that with the defeat of the TPLF group, the situation across the country had stabilized, prompting a relative peace, including in the Metekel zone.