UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia's Abiy Announces Return To Addis Ababa From War Front

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:08 PM

Ethiopia's Abiy announces return to Addis Ababa from war front

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Wednesday that he was returning to Addis Ababa from the battlefront after pro-government forces claimed major advances in their fight against Tigrayan rebels

Addis Ababa, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Wednesday that he was returning to Addis Ababa from the battlefront after pro-government forces claimed major advances in their fight against Tigrayan rebels.

The government on Monday said pro-Abiy forces had retaken the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha, the latest turn in the 13-month-old war.

After the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group reported significant territorial gains as part of a march towards Addis Ababa, Abiy announced last month that he would head to the battlefront, handing over his regular duties to his deputy.

Since then, state media has broadcast images of a uniformed Abiy, a former lieutenant colonel in the military, as fighting reportedly raged on at least three fronts.

On Wednesday, the 2019 Nobel Peace prize winner said: "I am returning to the office as I have completed the first phase (of the conflict).

" "The struggle isn't yet finished. We have areas that haven't been freed. We should offer a long-lasting solution to make sure the enemy that has tested us doesn't become a danger to Ethiopia again," he warned in a statement published on social media.

In recent days, the government has announced the recapture of several small towns, including the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela which is famed for its 12th-century rock-hewn churches.

The TPLF has dismissed the government's claims, saying the rebels were making strategic withdrawals and remained undefeated.

Fears of a rebel march on Addis Ababa have prompted countries such as the United States, France and Britain to urge their citizens to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, although Abiy's government says the city is secure.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Social Media France Addis Ababa Ethiopia United States SITE March 2019 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

10 minutes ago
 TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals so ..

TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals socio-economic settling

26 minutes ago
 Olaf Scholz sworn in as German chancellor

Olaf Scholz sworn in as German chancellor

2 minutes ago
 Seventh Round of Talks on JCPOA Restoration to Res ..

Seventh Round of Talks on JCPOA Restoration to Resume on Thursday - EU Represent ..

2 minutes ago
 Belarusian Security Council Condemns Ukrainian Mil ..

Belarusian Security Council Condemns Ukrainian Military Drills Near Border

15 minutes ago
 WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other ..

WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.