Ethiopia's Abiy Calls For Meeting With Eritrean Leader

Thu 12th December 2019 | 02:05 PM

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Thursday he wanted to meet "soon" with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in a possible bid to jumpstart the stalled reconciliation process that earned Abiy the Nobel Peace Prize

Abiy delivered a brief statement on his arrival at Addis Ababa airport after picking up the prize in Norway, where he studiously avoided media engagement.

"I want to thank Ethiopians and Eritreans. I want to especially thank President Isaias Afwerki, and I hope we will meet soon," he said.

Abiy won the Nobel in large part for reaching out to Isaias last year, creating momentum for a deal that formally ended a two-decade stalemate stemming from the two countries' 1998-2000 border war.

But during the award ceremony in Oslo on Tuesday, Norwegian Nobel Committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Anderson noted that the peace process "seems to be at a standstill", with border crossings closed and little apparent progress on border demarcation efforts.

She said the committee hoped the Nobel would "spur the parties to further implementation of the peace treaties".

