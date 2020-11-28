Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Saturday that the army had entered the capital of Tigray in an offensive against the region's dissident leaders, state television reported

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Saturday that the army had entered the capital of Tigray in an offensive against the region's dissident leaders, state television reported.

"We've been able to enter Mekelle city without innocent civilians being targets," Abiy was quoted as as saying by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).