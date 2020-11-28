Ethiopia's Abiy Says Army Enters Tigray Capital: TV
Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 10:30 PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on Saturday that the army had entered the capital of Tigray in an offensive against the region's dissident leaders, state television reported.
"We've been able to enter Mekelle city without innocent civilians being targets," Abiy was quoted as as saying by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).