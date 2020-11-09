UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia's Abiy Vows Military Operation To 'wrap Up Soon'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:08 PM

Ethiopia's Abiy vows military operation to 'wrap up soon'

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed his military operation in the northern Tigray region would be over soon, seeking to placate foreign allies that the country was not on a path to all-out wa

Addis Ababa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed his military operation in the northern Tigray region would be over soon, seeking to placate foreign allies that the country was not on a path to all-out war.

The Nobel Peace prize winner last week announced an operation in Tigray, after a months-long feud, claiming authorities there had attacked a Federal military base, which they deny.

"Concerns that Ethiopia will descend into chaos are unfounded and a result of not understanding our context deeply," Abiy wrote on Twitter.

"Our rule of law enforcement operation, as a sovereign state with the capacity to manage its own internal affairs, will wrap up soon by ending the prevailing impunity.

"The international community has expressed concern about the potential for a drawn out conflict in Africa's second most populous nation, pitting the powerful federal army against the battle-hardened and large military of the Tigray region.

"Ethiopia is grateful for friends expressing their concern. Our rule of law operation is aimed at guaranteeing peace and stability once and for all by bringing perpetrators of instability to justice," said Abiy.

