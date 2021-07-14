UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia's Abiy Vows To Repel 'enemies' After Tigray Rebel Offensive

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:17 PM

Ethiopia's Abiy vows to repel 'enemies' after Tigray rebel offensive

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday promised to "defend and repel" attacks by Ethiopia's enemies after rebels in Tigray launched a fresh offensive to regain territory in the war-torn region

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday promised to "defend and repel" attacks by Ethiopia's enemies after rebels in Tigray launched a fresh offensive to regain territory in the war-torn region.

"We will defend and repel these attacks by our internal and external enemies, while working to speed up humanitarian efforts," Abiy said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Ethiopia

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's corona-virus deaths, cases keep rising

1 minute ago

Oil down over negative data on Chinese oil imports ..

1 minute ago

CPEC to open new avenues of prosperity in region: ..

1 minute ago

China sees stable intellectual-property growth in ..

1 minute ago

Tahmin Ghandapur, Sahir declared fastest Athletes ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.