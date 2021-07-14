Ethiopia's Abiy Vows To Repel 'enemies' After Tigray Rebel Offensive
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:17 PM
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday promised to "defend and repel" attacks by Ethiopia's enemies after rebels in Tigray launched a fresh offensive to regain territory in the war-torn region
"We will defend and repel these attacks by our internal and external enemies, while working to speed up humanitarian efforts," Abiy said in a statement posted on Twitter.