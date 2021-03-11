UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia's Amhara Region Rejects Charge Of 'ethnic Cleansing' In Tigray

Thu 11th March 2021

Ethiopia's Amhara region denied Thursday that its forces were engaged in "ethnic cleansing" in conflict-hit Tigray, one day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the phrase in public testimony

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's Amhara region denied Thursday that its forces were engaged in "ethnic cleansing" in conflict-hit Tigray, one day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the phrase in public testimony.

Earlier this week, Tigrayan officials accused Amhara forces of kicking thousands of people off land in western Tigray -- a part of the region that ethnic Amharas claim rightfully belongs to them.

Appearing before Congress Wednesday, Blinken said "acts of ethnic cleansing" had been committed in western Tigray, calling for them to "stop" and for "full accountability".

In an interview with AFP Thursday, Amhara spokesman Gizachew Muluneh dismissed reports of ethnic cleansing and large-scale displacement as "propaganda".

"A few Tigrayans may be displaced, a few in number," he said.

Gizachew also said Blinken's call for Amhara forces to leave Tigray was misguided, claiming the territory where these forces were present would actually be considered part of Amhara from now on.

"There are not any Amhara forces in Tigray region. These areas are not Tigrayan areas, in history," Gizachew said.

"If the Secretary [Blinken] is talking about these areas, these areas are not Tigrayan. Our forces are not in the Tigrayan areas, rather our forces are in Amhara region. That is our response."Ethiopia is made up of 10 semi-autonomous Federal states organised along ethnic lines, and ethnic violence has soared in recent years.

