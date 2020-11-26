UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia's Blue Nile Dam To Begin Generating Power In June - Energy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Ethiopia's Blue Nile Dam to Begin Generating Power in June - Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is expected to begin first power generation in June, Ethiopia's Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy Seleshi Bekele said on Thursday.

"In June 2021, the dam will start its first round of power generation," Bekele said during a lecture at the University College London, as quoted by Ethiopian news agency Fana BC.

According to the minister, Ethiopia is determined not only to use the generated energy for domestic needs, but also export it to other Eastern African countries.

Sputnik has learned from Ethiopian Ambassador to Russia Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau that the trilateral format of dam talks among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan still works and Addis Ababa hopes that Khartoum will return to it.

The GERD has been under construction by Ethiopia since 2012 and set to become Africa's largest dam, but Egypt and Sudan fear it might jeopardize their own water security if launched too soon.

The three countries have held dozens of rounds of talks but have failed to agree on how soon the dam should be filled and begin generating power. The talks have been mediated by the African Union. Egypt has also requested the UN Security Council's intervention in talks to hold Ethiopia back from any unilateral actions.

Earlier in November, Sudan said it would withdrew from the talks, considering their format ineffective for solving the existing disagreements.

