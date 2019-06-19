UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethiopia's Capital To Ban Motorbikes In Bid To Curb Crime Spree

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:34 PM

Ethiopia's capital to ban motorbikes in bid to curb crime spree

Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa plans to ban motorcycles in the city from July in a bid to curb a spree of muggings and robberies, local authorities said on Wednesday

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa plans to ban motorcycles in the city from July in a bid to curb a spree of muggings and robberies, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Addis Ababa Mayor Takele Uma said motorbikes had been used in recent crimes and the city would prohibit them from July 7 though people using bikes for business may be exempt.

"Exceptions will be made to those conducting licensed businesses with motorcycles as well as those who use motorcycles as postal carriers and motorcycles affiliated to embassies," the mayor told journalists.

The mayor said the proposed ban came after a study of criminal activities in the city found a significant number were carried out using motorcycles.

Related Topics

Business Addis Ababa May July Criminals From

Recent Stories

Russian Paratroopers to Conduct Joint Drills With ..

14 seconds ago

10 arrested during raid at gambling den

16 seconds ago

Contentment & joy is all about service: Prime Mini ..

20 seconds ago

HRCP marks 5th anniversary of Supreme Court's Jill ..

23 seconds ago

Russia Hopes for Compromise Solution to Israeli-Le ..

8 minutes ago

South Africa struggle against New Zealand attack a ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.