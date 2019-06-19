(@imziishan)

Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa plans to ban motorcycles in the city from July in a bid to curb a spree of muggings and robberies, local authorities said on Wednesday

Addis Ababa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa plans to ban motorcycles in the city from July in a bid to curb a spree of muggings and robberies, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Addis Ababa Mayor Takele Uma said motorbikes had been used in recent crimes and the city would prohibit them from July 7 though people using bikes for business may be exempt.

"Exceptions will be made to those conducting licensed businesses with motorcycles as well as those who use motorcycles as postal carriers and motorcycles affiliated to embassies," the mayor told journalists.

The mayor said the proposed ban came after a study of criminal activities in the city found a significant number were carried out using motorcycles.