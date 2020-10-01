UrduPoint.com
Ethiopia's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pass 75,000 Mark

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:33 PM

The Ethiopian Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that the country's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 75,368 after 784 new cases were reported

ADDIS ABABA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Ethiopian Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that the country's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 75,368 after 784 new cases were reported.

According to the ministry, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the east African country reached 1,198 as of Wednesday, after seven new COVID-19 related deaths were reported during the last 24-hour period.

The ministry said that some 31,204 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had recovered so far, including 199 in the last 24-hour period.

According to the ministry, a total of 42,964 COVID-19 patients are still undergoing medical treatment, including 269 in severe condition.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation with about 107 million people, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East African region.

Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa is currently the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 50 percent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the ministry. Ethiopia confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 13.

