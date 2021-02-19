Ethiopia has registered 871 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 150,179, the country's Ministry of Health said on Thursday evening

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 2,249 after 12 new deaths were reported, according to the ministry.

It said that 275 more recoveries were logged, taking the national count to 130,399.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.