Ethiopia's Current Trajectory Could Lead To Disintegration Of State - Senior US Official

Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:28 PM

The United States and other countries agree that the current trajectory of the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray and Amhara regions could lead to the disintegration of the state, a senior Biden administration official said

"Ethiopia's neighbors and Ethiopia's friends farther away agree that there is a grave and growing risk to the stability of Ethiopia - a country of more than 110 million people - and that the current trajectory can lead to the disintegration of the state, which would be disastrous for Ethiopia, for the region and beyond," the official told reporters.

Ethiopia's north has been the center of a conflict between the Ethiopian government, Eritrean government, Tigray People's Liberation Front, and other local forces. The connected humanitarian crisis there has left up to 900,000 people in famine conditions in the Tigray region alone, more than anywhere else in the world, the official added.

