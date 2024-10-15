Ethiopia's 'korale' Recyclers Turn Waste Into Money
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) With a tattered bag on his back, Dereje Enigdamekonen trawled the endless alleyways of the Merkato market in Addis Ababa, calling for the Ethiopian capital's abundant scrap.
"Korale, korale," he shouted at regular intervals.
It's a made-up word in Amharic that is now used for the thousands of collectors, almost all men, who hunt out everything from used jerry cans and electrical equipment to shoes, shovels and any other unwanted bric-a-brac.
These objects are then either restored, stripped for spare parts, or transformed into something new -- giving new life to what would otherwise be polluting litter.
Dereje, 45, has been doing this work for a year, rain or shine, saying he buys "everything that can be reused".
For a kilogramme of collected metal, he can get about 40 birr ($0.30) and for jerry cans, depending on the size, between three and 25 birr.
"Waste can be transformed into money," he said with a smile.
After wandering for hours, the korales converged on an area of Merkato called Minalesh Tera, which translates from Amharic as "What do you have?".
Here, the narrow alleys of Merkato, one of Africa's largest open-air markets, are lined with tiny tin-shack shops as far as the eye can see.
The recyclers sell their daily finds to middlemen like Tesfaye Getahun, who was in the middle of dismantling a huge printer.
With heavy blows of a mallet, he isolated the motherboard and some aluminium parts.
Whether it is computers or old televisions, Tesfaye said he recycles everything.
"They aren't used anymore, and if left like that, they can cause environmental pollution. But if they are disassembled and sold for parts, it helps prevent pollution," he said.
Addis Ababa produces about 400,000 tonnes of waste annually, according to 2020 figures from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), of which only 70 percent is picked up by the official waste management system.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM
More Stories From World
-
Poland-Ukraine graves row looms over Kyiv's EU bid1 minute ago
-
Pakistan's envoy to US Rizwan Sheikh begins visit to Texas in effort to expand economic ties2 minutes ago
-
Belgian pathologist and literary star gives 'voice to the dead'2 minutes ago
-
China releases space science development program for 2024-205012 minutes ago
-
Steppe fire destroys 75,000 hectares of land in eastern Mongolia12 minutes ago
-
UN chief condemns rising Israeli-inflicted civilian casualties in the northern Gaza12 minutes ago
-
"Green", "digital" become key themes in new phase of BRI development12 minutes ago
-
Supporters of ex-Bolivia leader Morales block roads over possible arrest21 minutes ago
-
Election results for Macao's sixth-term chief executive confirmed by top court22 minutes ago
-
Mozambique's faded hotel squatters hope for change after vote22 minutes ago
-
Millions of Australian households experiencing food insecurity: report22 minutes ago
-
Accident kills one in Brunei32 minutes ago