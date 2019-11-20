People in Ethiopia's ethnic Sidama region voted on Wednesday in a referendum that could carve out a new federal state in a nation already struggling with community tensions

With heavy security on the streets, the mood on Wednesday in the regional capital Hawassa appeared calm.

But the Sidama push for autonomy already triggered days of unrest in July that left dozens dead, and prompted the government to place Ethiopia's southern region under the control of soldiers and federal police.

Long queues at polling stations began gathering during the night, with some 2.3 million people registered to vote.

"This is a special day for me," said Fitsum Anbese, 32, a laboratory technician, who started queueing to vote two hours before daybreak, when polls opened. "I will be recognised for my identity, so I'm happy."