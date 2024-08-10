Open Menu

Ethiopia's Tola Wins Olympic Marathon As France Aim To Dethrone NBA All-stars

Published August 10, 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola broke the Olympic record to win the men's marathon on Saturday as Victor Wembanyama's France looked to topple the mighty USA in a dream basketball final.

Tola, the 2022 world champion, dominated the marathon on the sun-drenched streets from central Paris to Versailles as Eliud Kipchoge's bid for a third straight gold went up in smoke.

The race kicked off the penultimate day of sporting action, with eight medals up for grabs in the final session of track and field and China chasing a clean sweep of golds in diving and table tennis.

The United States and China are neck-and-neck at the top of the medals table, with 33 golds apiece.

Tola delivered a masterclass in solo front running to clock a time of 2hr 06min 26sec, 21 seconds clear of Belgium's Bashir Abdi, the bronze medallist from Tokyo, with Kenya's Benson Kipruto taking bronze.

"I'm happy today. I was 2022 world champion and now I'm Olympic champion," said Tola.

"It's the greatest day in my life. This was my goal."

Former world record holder Kipchoge, the 39-year-old Kenyan who won golds in the 2016 Rio Games and in Tokyo in 2021, pulled up late in the race.

In scenes captured by an AFP reporter in the crowd, Kipchoge turned to fans and handed over his shoes, bib and socks to supporters, receiving a rapturous reception.

