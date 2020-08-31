(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Yuri Gempel, the head of the Crimean parliament's committee on international relations and the chairman of German national and cultural autonomy, urged the German authorities on Monday to revise their position on the peninsula, to recognize its status and lift the sanctions.

Earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that although Europe needed constructive relations with Moscow, sanctions against Russia should be maintained.

"The world has long realized that Crimea is de facto an integral part of the Russian Federation and there is no other way. Therefore, it is time for European countries and, above all, Germany to stop following the deliberately false and destructive sanctions path and reconsider their views on the peninsula and recognize its status as Russian," Gempel told Sputnik.

The official added that Germany must also take into account that Russia is one of the leading countries in the world, with which it is beneficial to establish and strengthen partnerships.

"It is time for Germany to move away from under the US influence and start pursuing a foreign policy that meets national interests," Gempel noted.

On June 18, the European Union prolonged the sanctions introduced over the reunification of Crimea with Russia until June 23, 2021.

Russia has been targeted by several rounds of sanctions since 2014 over its alleged involvement in an internal conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia following a referendum. Moscow has refuted the allegations and responded with countermeasures. Russian officials have repeatedly pointed out that the referendum was carried out in accordance with the international legal framework.