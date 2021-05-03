UrduPoint.com
Ethnic Kachin Rebels Say Downed Military Helicopter in Myanmar's North - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) An ethnic Kachin rebel army in Myanmar's far north claimed on Monday to have downed a military helicopter that was attacking their positions, media said.

"It happened at around 10:20 a.m. today. The attack on the gunship scared away two fighter jets accompanying the helicopter," Naw Bu, a spokesperson for the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), told the Irrawaddy news website.

KIA resumed its decades-old struggle against government troops after the Myanmar military ousted the country's elected civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and seized power in a February 1 coup.

Fighting between KIA insurgents and Myanmar troops has been raging near the town of Momauk in northern Kachin state. Rebels captured a strategic hill overlooking KIA headquarters and the Alaw Bum air base, which the military used to launch air strikes.

