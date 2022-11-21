UrduPoint.com

Ethnic Minorities In UK Face Issue With Shelters Twice As Whites - Study

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Ethnic Minorities in UK Face Issue With Shelters Twice as Whites - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Racial inequality and discrimination in the United Kigdom cause households with black and other ethnic minority groups to face homelessness nearly 50% more often than white-led households, the Guardian reported on Monday, citing a study conducted at Heriot-Watt University.

The study showed that one in three black people, who have experienced homelessness have also faced discrimination from a landlord, which is six times more than the general population.

The Guardian cited housing campaigners as saying that this study "should shame our country" and showed racial inequality was "hard-wired into our housing system."

Last week, parents of a two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in December 2020 as a result of a prolonged exposure to black mold in the rented home, accused a landlord of racism.

"Rochdale Boroughwide Housing we have a message for you - stop discriminating, stop being racist, stop providing unfair treatment to people coming from abroad who are refugees or asylum seekers, stop housing people in homes you know are unfit for human habitation," Sky news quoted the parents as saying.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said that the family had been "victims of prejudice" and warned of "a significant problem with people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds not being treated, as they should be, with respect," according to the Guardian.

Related Topics

Minority Died December 2020 Family From Refugee Housing

Recent Stories

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

60 minutes ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

2 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.