Ethnic Minorities in UK Face Issue With Shelters Twice as Whites - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Racial inequality and discrimination in the United Kigdom cause households with black and other ethnic minority groups to face homelessness nearly 50% more often than white-led households, the Guardian reported on Monday, citing a study conducted at Heriot-Watt University.

The study showed that one in three black people, who have experienced homelessness have also faced discrimination from a landlord, which is six times more than the general population.

The Guardian cited housing campaigners as saying that this study "should shame our country" and showed racial inequality was "hard-wired into our housing system."

Last week, parents of a two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in December 2020 as a result of a prolonged exposure to black mold in the rented home, accused a landlord of racism.

"Rochdale Boroughwide Housing we have a message for you - stop discriminating, stop being racist, stop providing unfair treatment to people coming from abroad who are refugees or asylum seekers, stop housing people in homes you know are unfit for human habitation," Sky news quoted the parents as saying.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove said that the family had been "victims of prejudice" and warned of "a significant problem with people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds not being treated, as they should be, with respect," according to the Guardian.