UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU 1.8 Million Seek UK Settled Status Post-Brexit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:36 PM

EU 1.8 million seek UK settled status post-Brexit

Nearly 1.8 million EU nationals have applied to stay in Britain after Brexit, according to figures out Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Nearly 1.8 million EU nationals have applied to stay in Britain after Brexit, according to figures out Wednesday.

Some 1,759,400 applications had been received by European Union nationals by September 30, the Home Office interior ministry said, of which 495,700 were received last month alone.

The countries with the most applicants were Poland with 347,300, Romania (280,600), Italy (200,700), Portugal (162,500) and Spain (115,700).

Launched in March, the online system allows EU, wider European Economic Area and Swiss citizens residing in Britain to obtain, free of charge, settled status or pre-settled status.

They have until December 2020 to apply.

The figures are provisional, but show the surge in applications in September as the Brexit deadline approaches.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on October 31, without a divorce deal unless an agreement or a third delay can be negotiated in the remaining three weeks.

Nicholas Hatton, who founded The3Million, which campaigns for the post-Brexit rights of EU citizens in Britain, said the spike reflected heightened worries among Europeans.

"When you frighten people, they get worried and they try to guarantee their status, and the government has really scared them with the risk of no deal," he told AFP.

He also said it was unclear what the consequences would be for people who do not apply by the deadline.

"The government is still refusing to say what will happen," he said.

Of the applications received, 1,524,500 have been concluded, with 61 percent gaining settled status and 38 percent holding pre-settled status.

People who have lived in Britain for five years can get settled status; those who have not can get pre-settled status until they reach the five-year mark.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "EU citizens have made a huge contribution to this country and will play a key role in cementing Britain's status as an outward-looking, global leader after Brexit."

Related Topics

Interior Ministry European Union Divorce Spain Italy Portugal Poland Romania Turkish Lira Brexit March September October December 2020 Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Manufacturing of e-bikes gets momentum in Punjab

9 minutes ago

UAE ranks first globally for air trade facilitatio ..

9 minutes ago

Iranian Army Holding Unannounced Drills in Country ..

9 minutes ago

Demand deficit resulting in massive unemployment: ..

18 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Tanker Offloaded Oil in Syria, Urges E ..

4 minutes ago

DPR Accuses Ukraine of Dragging Out Troop Pullout ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.