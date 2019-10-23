UrduPoint.com
EU 27 Ambassadors Informally Agree On Need For Brexit Extension - Source

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:40 PM

EU 27 Ambassadors Informally Agree on Need for Brexit Extension - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Ambassadors of 27 EU countries (Coreper) agreed during an unscheduled meeting on Wednesday that the country's withdrawal from the European Union should be postponed to avoid a no-deal Brexit, a EU source told Sputnik.

The United Kingdom earlier asked the European Union to extend Britain's exit deadline until the end of January, 2020.

"The meeting was not meant to take any formal decisions and it didn't. All agreed on the need for an extension to avoid a no-deal Brexit. The duration of an extension is still being discussed," the source said, adding that there was a strong preference to use a written procedure to take the final decision.

According to the source, Coreper is expected to meet again Friday.

