EU 7th Military Aid Package to Kiev to Amount to 500Mln Euros - Official

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The new seventh financing package from the European Peace Fund for the purchase of military equipment by Ukraine will amount to 500 million Euros ($540 million), a senior EU official said on Friday.

"Our task is to continue helping Ukraine, to approve a new package, which amounts to 500 million euros," the official told a briefing.