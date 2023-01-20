EU 7th Military Aid Package to Kiev to Amount to 500Mln Euros - Official

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 07:35 PM

The new seventh financing package from the European Peace Fund for the purchase of military equipment by Ukraine will amount to 500 million euros ($540 million), a senior EU official said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The new seventh financing package from the European Peace Fund for the purchase of military equipment by Ukraine will amount to 500 million Euros ($540 million), a senior EU official said on Friday.

"Our task is to continue helping Ukraine, to approve a new package, which amounts to 500 million euros," the official told a briefing.

