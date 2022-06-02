(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The European Union refused to include Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in the sanctions lists due to Hungary's position, the dpa agency reported citing diplomatic sources.

The agency did not provide any further details.