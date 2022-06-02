UrduPoint.com

EU Abandons Plans To Sanction Patriarch Kirill, Due To Hungary's Position - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 07:32 PM

The European Union refused to include Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in the sanctions lists due to Hungary's position, the dpa agency reported citing diplomatic sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The European Union refused to include Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in the sanctions lists due to Hungary's position, the dpa agency reported citing diplomatic sources.

The agency did not provide any further details.

