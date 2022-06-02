EU Abandons Plans To Sanction Patriarch Kirill, Due To Hungary's Position - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 07:32 PM
The European Union refused to include Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia in the sanctions lists due to Hungary's position, the dpa agency reported citing diplomatic sources
The agency did not provide any further details.