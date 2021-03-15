EU Able to Pull Off COVID-19 Immunization Despite Vaccine Supply Shortfalls - Official

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The European Union can meet its COVID-19 vaccination campaign targets in the first quarter of the year despite delays in the supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine doses, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday.

"Delays in AstraZeneca's deliveries do not mean there will be delays in the first quarter of the vaccination program," Breton told French broadcaster Europe 1, adding that "Pfizer is producing more than expected" and describing this as an "opportunity to compensate" for the supply shortfalls.

On March 10, the European Commission said it had reached an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech pharmaceutical duo for an additional 4 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered by the end of this month.

With the supply crisis going on in the EU, some member states lose trust in Brussels and decide to make early orders separately. Thus, Hungary turned to Russia and China in a bid to ensure a sufficient number of vaccine doses. As a result, the country has the best results in the EU in terms of vaccinated people, far ahead of all the heavyweight EU countries.