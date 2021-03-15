UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Able To Pull Off COVID-19 Immunization Despite Vaccine Supply Shortfalls - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

EU Able to Pull Off COVID-19 Immunization Despite Vaccine Supply Shortfalls - Official

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The European Union can meet its COVID-19 vaccination campaign targets in the first quarter of the year despite delays in the supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine doses, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday.

"Delays in AstraZeneca's deliveries do not mean there will be delays in the first quarter of the vaccination program," Breton told French broadcaster Europe 1, adding that "Pfizer is producing more than expected" and describing this as an "opportunity to compensate" for the supply shortfalls.

On March 10, the European Commission said it had reached an agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech pharmaceutical duo for an additional 4 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered by the end of this month.

With the supply crisis going on in the EU, some member states lose trust in Brussels and decide to make early orders separately. Thus, Hungary turned to Russia and China in a bid to ensure a sufficient number of vaccine doses. As a result, the country has the best results in the EU in terms of vaccinated people, far ahead of all the heavyweight EU countries.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China European Union Brussels Hungary March Sunday Market All Agreement Best Million

Recent Stories

Arab League congratulates Sheikha Fatima on Emirat ..

43 minutes ago

UAE-GCC states trade exchange at AED229 bn in 2019

58 minutes ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

3 hours ago

‘A Changing World’: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

3 hours ago

UAE youth’s dedication, loyalty, love for our co ..

4 hours ago

Vision of Mohamed bin Zayed enables ADNOC, many ot ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.