EU Actions Increase Tensions In Europe - Maria Zakharova
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 02:25 PM
The European Union has done a lot to increase tensions in Europe, including by creating the Eastern Partnership initiative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday
"The European Union did a lot with its own hands to escalate tensions in Europe ... In 2009, it created the Eastern Partnership format aimed at countering Russian integration initiatives and, in general, carving out a sphere of influence for itself in the post-Soviet space," Zakharova told a briefing.