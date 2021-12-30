UrduPoint.com

EU Actions Increase Tensions In Europe - Maria Zakharova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 02:25 PM

EU Actions Increase Tensions in Europe - Maria Zakharova

The European Union has done a lot to increase tensions in Europe, including by creating the Eastern Partnership initiative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The European Union has done a lot to increase tensions in Europe, including by creating the Eastern Partnership initiative, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The European Union did a lot with its own hands to escalate tensions in Europe ... In 2009, it created the Eastern Partnership format aimed at countering Russian integration initiatives and, in general, carving out a sphere of influence for itself in the post-Soviet space," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union

Recent Stories

Minister of Health and Prevention visits Singapore ..

Minister of Health and Prevention visits Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Babar Azam nominated by ICC Men's ODI for player o ..

Babar Azam nominated by ICC Men's ODI for player of the year award

6 minutes ago
 East Chinese province sets target of 720 billion y ..

East Chinese province sets target of 720 billion yuan for sports industry by 202 ..

7 minutes ago
 Ethiopia registers 4,700 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registers 4,700 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest 245 accused in Peshawar

Police arrest 245 accused in Peshawar

7 minutes ago
 20 Brick Kilns in ICT convert over eco-friendly 'z ..

20 Brick Kilns in ICT convert over eco-friendly 'zigzag' technology: EPA

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.