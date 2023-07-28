EU Adds 7 Individuals, 5 Entities in Russia Sanctions List - Council of EU

The European Union on Friday imposed sanctions against seven Russian individuals and five entities for conducting an alleged information manipulation campaign, the Council of the EU said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The European Union on Friday imposed sanctions against seven Russian individuals and five entities for conducting an alleged information manipulation campaign, the Council of the EU said.

"Today the Council decided to impose restrictive measures against seven Russian individuals and five entities responsible for conducting a digital information manipulation campaign called 'RRN' (Recent Reliable News), aimed at distorting information and disseminating propaganda in support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," the statement read.

Sanctions have been imposed against the Inforos news agency and its founders, among other entities and individuals.