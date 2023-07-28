Open Menu

EU Adds 7 Individuals, 5 Entities In Russia Sanctions List - Council Of EU

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 08:20 PM

EU Adds 7 Individuals, 5 Entities in Russia Sanctions List - Council of EU

The European Union on Friday imposed sanctions against seven Russian individuals and five entities for conducting an alleged information manipulation campaign, the Council of the EU said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The European Union on Friday imposed sanctions against seven Russian individuals and five entities for conducting an alleged information manipulation campaign, the Council of the EU said.

"Today the Council decided to impose restrictive measures against seven Russian individuals and five entities responsible for conducting a digital information manipulation campaign called 'RRN' (Recent Reliable News), aimed at distorting information and disseminating propaganda in support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," the statement read.

Sanctions have been imposed against the Inforos news agency and its founders, among other entities and individuals.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union

Recent Stories

US to Accept Refugee Referrals From Cubans, Venezu ..

US to Accept Refugee Referrals From Cubans, Venezuelans Already in Mexico - Whit ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden to Sign Executive Order to Boost R&D for Dom ..

Biden to Sign Executive Order to Boost R&D for Domestic Manufacturing - White Ho ..

2 minutes ago
 Karbala tells us that great goals need tremendous ..

Karbala tells us that great goals need tremendous sacrifices: Bilawal Bhutto

2 minutes ago
 9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully

9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully

2 minutes ago
 Top UN Official in Niger Says Not in Contact With ..

Top UN Official in Niger Says Not in Contact With Military, Condemns Coup

2 minutes ago
 Blast Epicenter in Taganrog Destroys Walls, Roof o ..

Blast Epicenter in Taganrog Destroys Walls, Roof of Art Museum - Authorities

2 minutes ago
Another Missile Intercepted in Russia's Rostov Reg ..

Another Missile Intercepted in Russia's Rostov Region - Governor

2 minutes ago
 Niger's Constitution Suspended, Leader of Rebels D ..

Niger's Constitution Suspended, Leader of Rebels Declared Head of State - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 US Commission Urges Biden Admin. to Consider Sanct ..

US Commission Urges Biden Admin. to Consider Sanctions on Swiss Aiding Russians ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Lawmaker Says Explosive Device Planted at ..

Russian Lawmaker Says Explosive Device Planted at Oil Refinery in Russia's Samar ..

19 minutes ago
 DC inspects control room set up for Muharram proce ..

DC inspects control room set up for Muharram processions

30 minutes ago
 FESCO staff directed to resolve electricity-relate ..

FESCO staff directed to resolve electricity-related complaints immediately on As ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World