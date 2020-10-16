EU Adds 7 Syrian Ministers to Sanctions List - Official Journal

The European Union expanded its sanctions list on Syria on Friday, adding seven Syrian ministers to it, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The European Union expanded its sanctions list on Syria on Friday, adding seven Syrian ministers to it, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the EU.

Those added to the list include Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection Talal Al-Barazi, Culture Minister Loubana Mouchaweh, education Minister Darem Taba'a, Justice Minister Ahmad Sayyed, Minister of Water Resources Tammam Raad, Finance Minister Kinan Yaghi and Transport Minister Zuhair Khazim.

According to the EU, all of these ministers were appointed to their posts from May-August 2020. The union believes they are responsible for repressions against Syrian civilians.