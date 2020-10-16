UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Adds 7 Syrian Ministers To Sanctions List - Official Journal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:33 PM

EU Adds 7 Syrian Ministers to Sanctions List - Official Journal

The European Union expanded its sanctions list on Syria on Friday, adding seven Syrian ministers to it, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The European Union expanded its sanctions list on Syria on Friday, adding seven Syrian ministers to it, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the EU.

Those added to the list include Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection Talal Al-Barazi, Culture Minister Loubana Mouchaweh, education Minister Darem Taba'a, Justice Minister Ahmad Sayyed, Minister of Water Resources Tammam Raad, Finance Minister Kinan Yaghi and Transport Minister Zuhair Khazim.

According to the EU, all of these ministers were appointed to their posts from May-August 2020. The union believes they are responsible for repressions against Syrian civilians.

Related Topics

Syria Education Water European Union 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lauded for preserving rare Arab docu ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

51 minutes ago

Chief Minister condemns terrorist attack on OGDCL ..

2 minutes ago

Distt Police foil bid to smuggle Iranian oil

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Discusses Economy, Defense Industry Coopera ..

2 minutes ago

Mexico says US arrest of ex-defense chief linked t ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.