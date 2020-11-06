UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Adds 8 More Syrian Ministers To Bloc's Sanctions List - European Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:35 PM

EU Adds 8 More Syrian Ministers to Bloc's Sanctions List - European Council

The European Union has expanded its sanctions list on Syria, adding eight more Syrian ministers to it, the European Council said in a press release on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The European Union has expanded its sanctions list on Syria, adding eight more Syrian ministers to it, the European Council said in a press release on Friday.

"The Council today decided to add eight members of the Syrian regime to the list of persons subject to EU restrictive measures on Syria, in light of their recent ministerial appointments," the press release said.

The expansion brings the total of Syrian officials targeted by a travel ban and an asset freeze to 288, while the number of entities subjected to an asset freeze stands at 70.

According to a document published in the Official Journal of the EU, the list includes Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Bassam Touma, Health minister Hassan Ghabache, Industry Minister Ziyad Sabbagh, Agriculture Minister Mohammad Hassan Qatana, Electricity Minister Ghassan Zamel, Minister of State Mohamad Fayez Barcha, Minister of State Malloul Hussein and Minister of State Mohammad Samir Haddad.

The EU first introduced sanctions against Syrian officials back in 2011 in response to what it considers to be violent repression of the Syrian civilian population. Sanctions also targeted companies and prominent business people who benefit from their ties with the government.

Related Topics

Syria Electricity Business Agriculture European Union Oil From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Minsk to Respond to Canada's New Sanctions - Forei ..

34 seconds ago

Normandy-Format Political Advisers to Meet Online ..

35 seconds ago

UAE sends third medical aid flight to Jordan in fi ..

21 minutes ago

UPDATE - Germany's Maas Says EU Must Play Stronger ..

37 seconds ago

Kashmiri's observe Jammu Martyrs' Day

39 seconds ago

US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin v ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.