MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The European Union has expanded its sanctions list on Syria, adding eight more Syrian ministers to it, the European Council said in a press release on Friday.

"The Council today decided to add eight members of the Syrian regime to the list of persons subject to EU restrictive measures on Syria, in light of their recent ministerial appointments," the press release said.

The expansion brings the total of Syrian officials targeted by a travel ban and an asset freeze to 288, while the number of entities subjected to an asset freeze stands at 70.

According to a document published in the Official Journal of the EU, the list includes Minister of Oil and Mineral Resources Bassam Touma, Health minister Hassan Ghabache, Industry Minister Ziyad Sabbagh, Agriculture Minister Mohammad Hassan Qatana, Electricity Minister Ghassan Zamel, Minister of State Mohamad Fayez Barcha, Minister of State Malloul Hussein and Minister of State Mohammad Samir Haddad.

The EU first introduced sanctions against Syrian officials back in 2011 in response to what it considers to be violent repression of the Syrian civilian population. Sanctions also targeted companies and prominent business people who benefit from their ties with the government.