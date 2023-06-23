Open Menu

EU Adds 87 More Entities To List Of Those Supporting Russia's Military, Industrial Complex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The Council of the European Union on Friday added 87 more entities to the list of organizations directly supporting Russia's military and industrial complex.

"The Council added additional 87 entities to the list of entities directly supporting Russia's military and industrial complex in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

They will be subject to tighter export restrictions concerning dual use goods and technologies," the Council said in a statement.

