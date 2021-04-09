EU Adds Blood Clot Warning to Product Information on AstraZeneca Shot

The EU drug regulator on Thursday updates the product information slip for the AstraZeneca vaccine to include a warning about rare blood clotting

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The EU drug regulator on Thursday updates the product information slip for the AstraZeneca vaccine to include a warning about rare blood clotting.

"Very rare blood clots, often in unusual locations (e.g.

brain, bowel, liver, spleen), in combination with low level of blood platelets, in some cases together with bleeding, has been observed," it reads.

The advisory says that the majority of these cases occurred within the first 14 days following vaccination and occurred mostly in women under 60 years of age. Some cases had a fatal outcome.

After studying 86 cases of unusual post-shot blood clotting, including 18 fatal ones, the EU regulator concluded that these should be listed as "very rare side effects" of the vaccine.